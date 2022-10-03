Platinum Jubilee: Tree of trees to be planted around UK

WPA Pool 350 special trees are being sent all over the UK to celebrate the Queen

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee tree sculpture - a giant tree made up of smaller trees - is being split up across the UK.

The sculpture - called the Canopy of Trees - was made up of 350 saplings.

All the trees are being sent across the UK and every county will get one.

It's a part of a scheme set up for the Platinum Jubilee called the Queen's Green Canopy - to help encourage communities to plant trees.

PA Media The Queen launched the Green Canopy scheme last year to encourage the public to plant more trees

The Canopy of Trees was made for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June, which celebrated her spending over 70 years on the throne.

The huge sculpture was 69ft tall, and stood outside Buckingham Palace in June.

The trees then spent the summer being looked after in a special tree nursery in Cambridgeshire, to prepare them for being moved across the country.

WPA Pool The sculpture took a team of workers to climb up and put it together!

The Queen's Green Canopy was set up in the Queen's name, to plant trees all over the country.

The trees will be planted during tree planting season - which runs between October and March.

The first tree will be put up at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London.

As well as being planted all over the UK, 20 trees have been given to charities that the Queen cared about.

These include an anti-pollution group in Wales, and a food bank in Scotland.

They will get a special pot with their sapling in, engraved with the Queen's royal symbol.