Author Cressida Cowell popped into Newsround HQ to talk about her new book Which Way To Anywhere, and answer some of YOUR questions!

Cressida wrote the How To Train Your Dragon, and Wizards of Once series.

Her new book Which Way To Anywhere follows K2, his sister Izzabird and their step siblings Theo and Mabel, as they set off on an adventure to find their baby sister Annipeck, using K2's magical map drawing skills to cross between worlds!

Cressida tells us who her favourite character is from her new book, and gave us some tips on how to get into writing.

