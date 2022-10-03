Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who was the first contestant to be voted off?

Kay Adams and Matt Goss were the first celebs to end up in the dance off

Strictly Come Dancing is well and truly back on our screens for another year, and Sunday night's programme gave us the first dance off and elimination of this year's series!

As last week's programme saw all the couples take to the dance floor for the first time with no public vote.

This week's judges' scores were added to those from week one, before being combined with the viewers' votes to decide the two lowest scoring couples to face the dreaded dance off.

TV and radio presenter Kay Adams and musician and actor Matt Goss ended up in the bottom two - but who survived to see another week?

Scroll down to find out...and remember to let us know in the comments if you think the judges made the right decision!

Who was voted off?

Kaye and Kai danced the Charleston on Saturday's show

Kaye and her dance partner Kai performed their Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine.

Then, Matt and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova performed their Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After the dance off Craig, Motsi and Anton all voted to save Matt and Nadiya and, with three votes, it meant they had won the majority vote, and Kaye and Kai would be the first couple to leave the competition.

However, head judge Shirley said that she would have voted to save Kaye and Kai.

PA Media The duo danced the Tango in week one

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, Kaye said: "It's been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much has been a joy!"

"It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that's what happens," she added.

Kai was also full of praise for his dancing partner.

Kaye admitted it was the 'right result' after being named as the first celeb to leave the show witth partner Kai Widdrington on Sunday evening

He said: "I am proud of you, I know that your girls and your other half are proud of you, but the most important thing is that you should be proud of yourself, because you are a superstar."

What do you think of the series so far? Who's your favourite celebrity? Let us know in the comments below!