Indonesia: Investigation launched after football stadium tragedy

Getty Images Football supporters came on to the pitch after the match

The Indonesian football association has announced it has launched an investigation after one of the world's worst stadium disasters took place in the country.

The tragedy occurred after a top league game had finished on the island of Java.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has ordered a safety review and stopped all matches in the country's top football division until the investigation is complete.

It's thought that more than 170 people have died and around 180 were hurt after a stampede at a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya.

What happened?

Reuters Petals and flowers were laid outside the stadium to pay respect to victims

The tragedy unfolded after supporters came on to the pitch at Java's Kanjuruhan Stadium following the game between the two rival teams.

Police clashed with fans which resulted in the police firing tear gas at the supporters.

As fans tried to leave the stadium, many of them got caught up in a crush.

Gianni Infantino, President of Fifa - football's governing body - described it as "a dark day for all involved in football".

Tear gas use in stadium is against Fifa's rules.