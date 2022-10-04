BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2022: Who is in the running?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2022: Meet the nominees

It's been an exciting year for fans of women's football, with England being crowned European Champions in July and record-breaking crowds attending this season's WSL matches as the popularity of the sport continues to grow.

And there's plenty more to look forward to with the Women's World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand next summer, which could see Wales and Scotland joining England at the tournament!

There are five players in the running for this year's BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award, with the winner set to be announced next month on 9 November.

Arsenal and Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema won the award last year. But who's made this year's shortlist? Carry on reading to find out!

Getty Images Sam Kerr became Australia's all-time top scorer after overtaking Tim Cahill's record of 50 goals

Sam Kerr

Age: 29 Country: Australia

Club: Chelsea Position: Forward

It's been a standout season for Sam Kerr who helped Chelsea lift the FA Cup as well as win an historic third consecutive Women's Super League title.

She also collected her second WSL Golden Boot award after scoring 20 goals in 20 league games!

Getty Images Beth Mead was awarded Top Goalscorer and Player of the Tournament at this summer's Euros

Beth Mead

Age: 27 Country: England

Club: Arsenal Position: Forward

It's been an incredible year for Beth Mead - she won Euro 2022 with England after they beat Germany in the final at Wembley.

She was also England's top scorer - her six goals and five assists saw Mead win the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards and at club level, Mead was voted Arsenal's Player of the Season too!

Getty Images Alexandra Popp has been captain of the German national team since 2019

Alexandra Popp

Age: 31 Country: Germany

Club: VfL Wolfsburg Position: Striker

Alexandra may have missed the last two women's Euros with injuries, but she certainly made up for it at this year's tournament, with Germany finishing runners-up after losing to England in the final.

She was also joint top goal scorer with Beth Mead at Euro 2022 and domestically she lifted the Frauen Bundesliga title with her club VfL Wolfsburg.

Getty Images Alexia Putellas was named Uefa Women's Player of the Year this year

Alexia Putellas

Age: 28 Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona Position: Midfielder

It's been a year of breaking records for Alexia Putellas. She helped Barcelona cruise to their third straight Primera Division in style - by winning every one of their 30 matches! They also lifted the Spanish Cup.

Alexia also became the first player to reach 100 caps with the Spanish national team.

Getty Images Wendie Renard is captain of Olympique Lyonnais - the most successful women's football team in Europe

Wendie Renard

Age: 32 Country: France

Club: Olympique Lyonnais Position: Defender

Wendie lifted her eighth Champions League title as Lyon beat Barcelona in this year's final and she also won the domestic league in France - her FIFTEENTH Division 1 title!

As captain of her national team, she led France to the semi-finals of Euro 2022.