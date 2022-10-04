BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2022: Who is in the running?

It's been an exciting year for fans of women's football, with England being crowned European Champions in July and record-breaking crowds attending this season's WSL matches as the popularity of the sport continues to grow.
And there's plenty more to look forward to with the Women's World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand next summer, which could see Wales and Scotland joining England at the tournament!
There are five players in the running for this year's BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award, with the winner set to be announced next month on 9 November.
Arsenal and Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema won the award last year. But who's made this year's shortlist? Carry on reading to find out!
Sam Kerr
Age: 29 Country: Australia
Club: Chelsea Position: Forward
It's been a standout season for Sam Kerr who helped Chelsea lift the FA Cup as well as win an historic third consecutive Women's Super League title.
She also collected her second WSL Golden Boot award after scoring 20 goals in 20 league games!
Beth Mead
Age: 27 Country: England
Club: Arsenal Position: Forward
It's been an incredible year for Beth Mead - she won Euro 2022 with England after they beat Germany in the final at Wembley.
She was also England's top scorer - her six goals and five assists saw Mead win the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards and at club level, Mead was voted Arsenal's Player of the Season too!
Alexandra Popp
Age: 31 Country: Germany
Club: VfL Wolfsburg Position: Striker
Alexandra may have missed the last two women's Euros with injuries, but she certainly made up for it at this year's tournament, with Germany finishing runners-up after losing to England in the final.
She was also joint top goal scorer with Beth Mead at Euro 2022 and domestically she lifted the Frauen Bundesliga title with her club VfL Wolfsburg.
Alexia Putellas
Age: 28 Country: Spain
Club: Barcelona Position: Midfielder
It's been a year of breaking records for Alexia Putellas. She helped Barcelona cruise to their third straight Primera Division in style - by winning every one of their 30 matches! They also lifted the Spanish Cup.
Alexia also became the first player to reach 100 caps with the Spanish national team.
Wendie Renard
Age: 32 Country: France
Club: Olympique Lyonnais Position: Defender
Wendie lifted her eighth Champions League title as Lyon beat Barcelona in this year's final and she also won the domestic league in France - her FIFTEENTH Division 1 title!
As captain of her national team, she led France to the semi-finals of Euro 2022.
