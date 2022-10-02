Triple the trouble as Chester Zoo shares first glimpse of rare baby fossas!
Chester Zoo has welcomed a trio of fossa cubs - the first of their kind ever to be born there.
Chester Zoo welcomed three new fossa pups over the summer and at just 12-weeks old, they've now emerged from their den to make their first appearance and have an explore of their enclosure!
Chester Zoo
It's very exciting for conservationists at Chester Zoo - people who work to protect animals and nature - because it's the first time a fossa has ever been born there.
Chester Zoo
A fossa is a cat-like mammal. They have big eyes to help them see better at night when it's hunting its prey. They usually feast on animals like mice, lemurs and wild pigs.
Chester Zoo
Their long tail helps them balance as they jump through tree branches. You can see that long tail in action here as the trio play with each other!
Chester Zoo
The fossa is classed as a vulnerable species, which means they could eventually go extinct. They're only found in the forests of Madagascar - an island off the South-Eastern coast of Africa - but scientists say the island has already lost nearly 90% of its forests.
Chester Zoo
They can move pretty quickly through the trees, which makes it very difficult for conservationists to study them in the wild. Experts working with the species at the zoo hope they'll be able to learn more about their behaviours to better protect the species in Madagascar.
Chester Zoo
Dad, Isalo, won't be involved in raising the pups - that's down to mum, Shala, who will be keeping a close eye on them over the next few years. All that's left to do is name the trio. There are two girls and a boy. Zookeepers will be deciding their names soon.