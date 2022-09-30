play
Grandparents' Day: Leave your special message here!

Last updated at 10:48
Grandparents' Day: Kids to celebrate their grandparents

Sunday 2 October is International Grandparents' Day!

It's a special day to celebrate grandparents in the UK.

They're often a big part of children's lives and this is a chance to say why they are important to them.

Some people might get their grandparents gifts, or spend time with them.

We want to hear your messages for your grandparents and know what plans you might have to celebrate together.

Leave a special message for your grandma or grandad in the comments at the bottom of the page!

Grandma and girl looking at a laptopMoMo Productions
Do you have any special memories with your grandparents?
Where did Grandparents' Day come from?

It's not an official holiday in the UK - but people started celebrating Grandparents' Day in the UK back in 1990.

It was introduced by the charity Age Concern - which helps elderly people - you might know them now as Age UK.

It's celebrated on different days all over the world.

In the USA, the day is officially celebrated on 3 August. They also have a tradition of giving special flowers to Grandparents - Forget-me-nots!

Small purple flowers - forget-me-notesPhotos by R A Kearton
These special flowers are given out on Grandparents' Day in the US

Grandparents' Day is an official day according to the US government - it became official in 1978.

Remember you can leave a special message to your Grandparents in the comments below.

