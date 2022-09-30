New coins with King Charles' face revealed by Royal Mint

PA Media King Charles' face will soon be all over our new coins and banknotes!

The new coins with King Charles' face on them have been revealed, with the new 50p coin due to enter general circulation within weeks.

All other coins, from the 1p to the £2, will be available from the start of next year.

The image looks slightly different to what we will be used to - not just because of the new figure, but also because King Charles is facing left the opposite way to his mother the Queen.

The image shows him without a crown, which is also unlike the Queen.

The full inscription surrounding the King's image reads "CHARLES III • D • G • REX • F • D • 5 POUNDS • 2022", shortened from Latin, which translates to "King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith".

The new coins

PA Media King Charles personally approved the design for the new coins!

The new coins and banknotes, featuring Charles' face, will be added to the ones we already have circulating.

That means they will join the pool the money currently being used around in the UK.

Charles replaces his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to become the first king on British coins since 1952.

But people will still be able to carry on using current money featuring the late Queen, so those 27 billion coins will still be accepted in shops.

PA Media On this 50p coin is a copy of the design used on the 1953 Crown struck to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.

There will also be two new coins designs - on a 50p and a £5 coin - to celebrate the Queen, charting her journey from a young monarch to a long-standing head of state.

A memorial coin range to commemorate the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth, including the £5 Crown, will be put on sale by The Royal Mint on Monday.

The Royal Mint make all our coins, and update them when there's a new monarch, or every few years to keep them up to date.