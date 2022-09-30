Lidl told to destroy copycat chocolate gold bunnies by Swiss court

Getty Images / Lidl / Lindt A Swiss court has ordered Lidl to stop making their chocolate bunnies following a court battle with Lindt & Sprüngli

German retailer Lidl will be forced to get rid of lots of chocolate bunnies following a lawsuit from chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli.

Switzerland's highest court ruled that Lindt & Sprüngli's golden rabbits deserved copyright protection, saying "a risk of confusion even if the two products present certain differences".

This latest ruling overturned a previous ruling in Switzerland's commercial court last year.

The court said that getting rid of the Lidl-made bunnies would not be wasteful, saying "it does not necessarily mean that the chocolate as such would have to be destroyed".

This suggests that the court believes the Lidl chocolate could possibly be reused for another purpose.

Lindt said in response to the verdict that it was a "milestone for the protection" of their golden bunny design in the Swiss market.

What is copyright?

Copyright is a legal protection given to an original piece of creative work - whether that be writing, a photograph, artwork or a product.

The Swiss company has been fighting in court for years to protect the copyright for their gold foil-wrapped chocolate bunnies, hoping to stop other retailers making similar products.

As part of their lawsuit, Lindt & Sprüngli submitted a survey that showed that the Lindt gold bunny was well-known to the public, and that it could be confused with copycat products.

This is not the first time the gold bunny has faced courtroom drama.

In 2000, Lindt & Sprüngli trademarked the three-dimensional shape of the chocolate rabbit and in 2021 the German federal court ruled that the gold-coloured foil would also be protected under copyright law.

And the debate over the chocolate bunny was also brought to Europe's top court in 2009!

Lindt and Sprüngli went head-to-head with Austrian chocolate maker Hauswirth who made a similar chocolate rabbit with a ribbon around its neck.

The European court of justice sided with Lindt and Sprüngli, and Hauswirth were told to stop making their version of the gold bunny.

In response to the recent Swiss court ruling, Lidl has said they cannot give out "any information concerning legal proceedings which are still ongoing".