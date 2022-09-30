What's the Mini London Marathon in schools all about?

The London Marathon is a huge event which takes place on Sunday 2 October this year.

Up to 50,000 runners are expected to take part in the 26.2 mile marathon. However, it's not just adults who have been getting involved.

Lots of children have also been taking part in an event called the mini London marathon in schools including one primary school in Kingston, London.

The students at the school have been using the mini marathon to raise money for an important cause.

Watch to find out more.