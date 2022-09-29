Russia annexes four more areas of Ukraine

Getty Images Russian President Vladimir Putin has been under pressure because Russia is not doing as well as he had hoped following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has said that they now own four more areas of Ukraine, after a vote which Ukraine's supporters say was 'a sham' - meaning a thing which is not what it is supposed to be.

The Russian president will make a major speech at the Kremlin in Moscow where the Russian Government is based.

A stage has already been set up in the capital city, with billboards saying the four regions are now part of Russia, and a concert is planned for the evening.

Reuters A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during a referendum in Donetsk

The referendum

A referendum is supposed to be a vote which all adults can take part in, normally giving a "Yes" or "No" answer to a question, with the winner earning more than half of the votes.

Over the last week nearly four million people living in eastern Donetsk and Luhansk and southern parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were asked to vote in a referendum, on whether they want to join the Russian Federation, or to stay part of Ukraine.

The areas are currently under Russian control, and it has been reported that Russian soldiers armed with guns accompanied the people collecting votes as they went to people's houses.

This means many people may have felt they could not vote freely for what they actually wanted to happen.

The referendums were described as a 'sham' and 'illegal' by Ukraine's government and its allies.

What does annexation mean? Annexation is when a country decides it now controls another area, without the agreement of the people involved or anyone else they might need to get permission from. It is forbidden by international law.

What Russia says

Russia's leader Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony on Friday and Russian authorities say that these areas of Ukraine now legally belong to their country.

The Russian president is expected to address his parliament on 4th of October to confirm this.

Russia says that the referendum showed almost total support for these areas becoming part of Russia.

Spencer Platt Ukraine's president Zelensky speaking to world leaders on video link this month

What Ukraine says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the votes were worthless and did not change reality.

He says that all the parts of the country will be reunited again and that their response to parts of the country being annexed "will be very harsh."

Why is this important?

Many people are worried that the war in Ukraine may now get worse, as a result of this referendum.

This is because Russia could say that any attempt by Ukraine to get back the areas is an attack on its territory.

There are also worries that Russia could now tell Ukrainian men in the areas they have taken over that they have to fight for Russia against Ukraine.

Reuters

What the rest of the world says

The US has said it will impose sanctions on Russia, which means they will impose financial penalties on Russia and and it's leaders.

Members of the European Union, which includes France and Germany are also considering measures, including sanctions on anyone involved in the votes.

The UK has responded to the referendums by putting in place more sanctions, against top Russian officials who are involved in enforcing the votes.

In China - which is a traditionally a Russian ally - foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected", when answering a reporter's question about the referendums.