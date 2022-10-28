Halloween: Five ways to be spooky and sustainable

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins

Halloween is one of spookiest an most fun holidays of the year.

But with all the creepy costumes, spooky sweeties and ghoulishly good decorations - it can also lead to a lot of waste.

Here are some top tips on how you can be spooky and sustainable this year.

1) Costumes - reuse and recycle

Getty Images

For lots of you dressing up in a scary costume is one of the best parts of Halloween.

But did you know that the clothing and costumes can generate thousands of tonnes of plastic waste?

So if your parent or guardian is buying you a new costume every year and it will likely only be worn once for trick or treating, why not decide to use the same costume as last year (if it still fits you!)?

There's always the option of asking your friend to do a costume swap too if yours is too small!

Making a costume is also a great activity.

Old sheets can make great capes or ghost outfits and an old shirt stained with ketchup or jam can transform you into a scary zombie!

2) Homemade decorations

Getty Images

Halloween is also a fantastic time to have fun decorating.

Although similar to costumes, decorations can often be made up of single use plastics which, when thrown away, can be damaging to the environment.

Making decorations from home is a brilliant way to be sustainable.

Why not make a spiderweb out of paper? Or some lollipop sticks and string? Or use card, glue and cotton wool to make a ghost? Boo!

3) Go pumpkin picking

Getty Images

Visiting a pumpkin patch near where you live can be both and eco-friendly and a fun day out.

Picking pumpkins grown from a farm or a field with your family, rather than buying one from a supermarket often means that the pumpkins haven't had to travel that far to get to you.

Getting outside and exploring nature is also a great way to learn about our planet and how to protect it.

4) Make the most of your pumpkins

Getty Images

Pumpkins are great as a Halloween lantern to attract trick or treaters, but after Halloween a carved pumpkin can be used to make lots of tasty treats.

Pumpkin pie, pumpkin soup, and even pumpkin curry can be made with the flesh from leftover Halloween pumpkins.

Why not grab a parent and get cooking some delicious pumpkin treats?

5) Bags and buckets

Getty Images

Instead of picking up a plastic bucket to take trick or treating, using a bag that is made of materials which can be washed or re-used is another good greener option.

Using decorated old pillow cases can help cut down on plastic and you can reuse them next year too.

Rather than buying sweets which are wrapped in plastic packaging to give out to trick or treaters, baking your own Halloween cookies and cakes with a parent or guardian can be just as tasty.

Remember it's what's on the inside that counts.

Happy Halloween!