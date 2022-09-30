Brazil: What does the country's presidential election mean for the Amazon rainforest?

Getty Images Almost 60% of the Amazon rainforest is in Brazil

Brazil is the largest country in South America and the fifth-largest nation by area in the world.

It is famous for its lively cities, rich culture including its annual Rio carnival, and for producing some of the greatest ever football players.

The country is home to over 214 million people, and this weekend millions of Brazilians are expected to turn out to vote in this year's presidential election.

There are two people that voters can choose from to be the next president of their country - current president Jair Bolsonaro or former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

It is an important election, not only for the Brazilian nation, but also for the rest of the world.

This is because Brazil is one of the world's biggest countries, and also because the result of the election is likely to have a big impact on the future of the Amazon rainforest and the global fight against climate change.

Read on to find out more about the Amazon rainforest and about the two people wanting to be the next president of Brazil.

The Amazon rainforest

Getty Images The Golden Lion Tamarin is an endangered species that is native to the Amazon rainforests of Brazil

The Amazon rainforest is the largest tropical rainforest in the world.

It is spread across nine countries in South America - Brazil, Peru, Columbia, Bolivia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela - but the majority of it, almost 60%, is in Brazil.

The huge rainforest is home to thousands of plants and wildlife species, many of which are only found in that part of the world.

It is also home to various species that are endangered and whose populations are under threat.

Did you know? The Amazon rainforest is more than 24 times the size of the UK

According to the conservation organisation World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the total known number of different species in the rainforest includes: 427 mammals, 1300 birds, 378 reptiles, over 400 amphibians and between 2,500 - 3,000 freshwater fish.

This large number is mainly due to the rainforest's warm temperatures and various ecosystems for wildlife and plants to live in.

The Amazon is also very important in the world's fight against climate change.

Scientists often call the rainforest the "lungs of the planet" because of the role it plays in absorbing carbon dioxide and producing oxygen.

They say that preservation of the Amazon is vital to stopping climate change because of the large amount of climate-warming carbon dioxide that the trees absorbs.

What are the main risks to those living in the Amazon?

Getty Images Deforestation is a big issue in lots of countries including Brazil

Scientists say many of the changes to the Earth's climate are caused by human activity.

The Amazon has been under increasing pressure recently with Brazil setting a new deforestation record earlier this year for the amount of trees cut down in the rainforest in one month.

Trees are important for our environment for many reasons: they absorb carbon, fight flooding, reduce pollution and help wildlife.

How does deforestation affect climate change? Trees and plants take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen. When they're cut down, burned or left to rot, the carbon dioxide they store is released into the air and this contributes to something called global warming. This happens when greenhouse gases trap heat from the Sun, causing the Earth's surface to get hotter.

Deforestation is when forests are cleared for farmland, and the expansion of roads and cities, hunting of species and climate change - and all this has a negative impact on animal and plant species.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What's life like for kids in the Amazon?

In the Amazon, the impact of deforestation has also felt directly by the Indigenous groups who have been living in the Amazon for thousands of years.

They are among the most vulnerable to deforestation and fires, as they rely entirely on the forest to meet their needs for food, medicine and shelter. Forest destruction can also push them from their homes and in some cases make it hard to continue with their way of life.

What's happening on Sunday?

Getty Images Either former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva or current president Jair Bolsonaro will become Brazil's next president

Brazil's presidential election will take place on Sunday 2 October.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and current president Jair Bolsonaro are the two people that Brazilian voters can choose from to be their next president.

Both candidates have different opinions on the future of the Amazon rainforest.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says he wants to increase protection measures for the Amazon.

He said: "We need to look after our forest, our fauna, our water, but most of all, we need to look after our people because they're struggling, they're in need and they need to live with dignity."

However Jair Bolsonaro, who has been president since 2019, argues that the Brazilian Amazon belongs to the country.

Getty Images Often fires are started in the Amazon to clear land so it can be used for farming

He has been accused of destroying the rainforest during his time in power as he has weakened environmental protection in Brazil.

According to government data from the country, deforestation has increased by 75% over the past three years since he became President.

President Bolsonaro says that more farming and mining in the Amazon will reduce poverty in the region as it gives poorer people more opportunities.

His views are popular with some people in Brazil who are are hopeful their quality of life will get better under his policies.

This was also a way to Brazil to increase its trade with other countries, by selling meat from animals and crops grown on the land. Some £240m of its soya was shipped to the UK in 2018, EU trade figures revealed.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Txai, environment activist from Brazil spoke against deforestation at COP26 - but President Bolsanaro accused her and other indigenous groups of attacking Brazil

Others are very unhappy about how the rainforest has been impacted since he's been in power, with environmental groups and indigenous people who live there among those speaking out most strongly.

For Brazilians, the Amazon is just one issue - and as in any election, voters will be looking at which candidate they think will be best to tackle other important issues for the country such as jobs, healthcare and growing the economy.

But the eyes of world will be watching to see what it could mean for the future of the Amazon rainforest.