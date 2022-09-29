Swansea teenager raises £7,500 for Ukrainians with art

Sin Hart Makenzy's work is on display at a gallery in Cardiff

A 15-year-old from Swansea is currently selling her artwork for up to £23,000 a painting.

Her art exhibit, which is in Cardiff, has been her first solo exhibition.

There have been 10 originals and six prints on display and so far nine originals have sold.

Makenzy started painting in her garden shed

Makenzy's journey

Makenzy started painting in 2020, when the UK went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She has since had her work featured in the Royal Academy of Arts in London - a huge exhibition showing some of the UK's best artists!

She mainly paints portraits, and says they help her "capture a brief moment in time on canvas".

Makenzy says although some of her work has sold for up to £23,000 - she doesn't do it to make money.

Her mum says she does it for relaxation - and that even if her work had not become popular, she would still be painting now.

Sin Hart Makenzy loves portraits, because it helps her capture people's lives

Makenzy has so far raised £7,500 for people in Ukraine - and is also fundraising for a school in Zambia that her own school has a partnership with.

She says "If I've been given the ability to make money that I don't necessarily need at this time, if I can put that somewhere good, that is something I really want to do."

Sin Hart Her work has been seen online all over the world

Makenzy also plans to do some portraits for the school in Zambia, and donate the money made from her art to them.