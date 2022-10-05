BBC Young Reporter: Being lactose intolerant, Anisah's story

Anisah, 13, is lactose intolerant which means she can't eat or drink anything with animal milk in it.

It means she often has to be careful what she eats and has to have different food from her friends and family.

She says finding dairy free alternatives is difficult and can be much more expensive than products with cows' milk in them.

She wants to "campaign for cheaper lactose free foods to insure that in the future, we do not have to pay more to cater for our food intolerances".