play
Watch Newsround

BBC Young Reporter: Being lactose intolerant, Anisah's story

Anisah, 13, is lactose intolerant which means she can't eat or drink anything with animal milk in it.

It means she often has to be careful what she eats and has to have different food from her friends and family.

She says finding dairy free alternatives is difficult and can be much more expensive than products with cows' milk in them.

She wants to "campaign for cheaper lactose free foods to insure that in the future, we do not have to pay more to cater for our food intolerances".

Watch more videos

BBC Young Reporter: Being lactose intolerant, Anisah's story
Video

BBC Young Reporter: Being lactose intolerant, Anisah's story

Our Queen: A Newsround Special
Video

Our Queen: A Newsround Special

How 9-year-old Rosie inspired an Olympian
Video

How 9-year-old Rosie inspired an Olympian

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Environment news from around Your Planet
Video

Environment news from around Your Planet

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Do astronauts get taught how to speak to aliens?
Video

Do astronauts get taught how to speak to aliens?

The Big Question: Why do trees live such a long time?
Video

The Big Question: Why do trees live such a long time?

Watch Newsround - fully signed version
Video

Watch Newsround - fully signed version

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Strange News, time for a little bit of weird!
Video

Strange News, time for a little bit of weird!

Top Stories

Sean Farrington
play
3:56

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions

teacher in class

World Teacher Day: What makes a great teacher?

comments
Bee bus stop

The buzz around bee-friendly bus stops

comments
Newsround Home