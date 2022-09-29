French fishermen concerned about 'invasion' of spider crabs

Getty Images Fishermen in France are concerned about crabs invading areas where they usually would farm mussels

Mussel farmers in France say they are concerned about an invasion of spider crabs in the north west of the country.

They say that rising sea temperatures are attracting crabs and destroying areas where they would usually collect mussels.

Sky News reported that 70 protestors came together in Saint-Lô, Normandy, asking for local authorities to do something about the issue.

Government officials for that area agreed that something needed to be done about the crabs, saying: "new measures could be tried out" as a trial.

In August, thousands of spider crabs were spotted off the coast of Cornwall in the south west of England.

Marine biologists said the crabs were attracted to the warm waters in the area.

According to the conservation charity Wildlife Trusts, spiny spider crabs (also known as European spider crabs) are common in the South and West coasts of England and Wales.

The Wildlife Trusts say the crabs can grow up to 20 centimetres long and can travel up to 100 miles during the Autumn in search of deeper waters.

Hundreds of spider crabs have gathered together in Cornwall.(from Aug 2022)

Vincent Godefroy, who represents a group of French mussel farmers, says that in the past the crabs were not a problem.

"There have always been crabs around the Normandy and Brittany coast but usually only for a month or two," he said.

"Now they are there all year round and they are voracious (very hungry) eaters of everything: shellfish, fish, eggs, everything."

The mussel farmers have asked local authorities to take action.

They say if nothing happens their industry could die out as there will be no mussels left to collect.

They want to see the crab population reduced either by killing the crabs, or by using their nets to drag the crabs further out to sea and away from the areas where they collect mussels.

Getty Images European spider crabs can be found throughout the Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea, like this one caught by a fisherman off the coast of Spain

According to Vincent, until recently they have not been given permission to do anything about the crabs.

"We can't resolve the problem ourselves because we don't have authorisation to do anything about it," he said.

Following their protests, authorities have since agreed to try out new methods to control the crab population.

A spokesperson said the "emergency measures will be assessed in November" in a meeting between the mussel farmers and the government representative in the region.