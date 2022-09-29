Hurricane Ian: Millions across Florida and Cuba lose power

This satellite image shows Hurricane Ian just off the coast of Cuba moving towards Florida. As a result of the stormy weather, Nasa has delayed a mission to the International Space Station. The crew were originally meant to launch from the east coast of Florida on Monday, but Nasa says this will now be pushed back to 4 October at the earliest. “Mission teams will continue to monitor the impacts of Ian on the Space Coast and Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and could adjust the launch date again, as necessary,” the American space agency said in a blog post. All Thursday's flights from Jacksonville International Airport have also been cancelled.