Emma Raducanu climbs up top world tennis rankings

Getty Images

British tennis player Emma Raducanu has seen her star rise recently as she climbs the Women's Tennis Association rankings by eleven places.

Emma's most recent appearance in the Korea Open saw her reach her first semi-final of the 2022 season, after winning three matches in a row.

She was forced to end her match against Jelena Ostapenko early due to a left glute injury, but her performance to this point boosted her up the WTA rankings, from 77 to 66.

Getty Images

Emma has played many major competitions this year including the US, French and Australian Opens as well as Wimbledon.

The highlight of her career so far has been winning the 2021 US Open, which came as a surprise to many as it was one of her first major competitions.

In the past year the 19-year-old has also faced a number of setbacks, struggling with injuries but in July cracked the top ten for the first time in her career.

So what can we expect next from the young star?

Emma will be playing in the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic in October, and we'll just have to wait and see what other surprises she has in store in the future.