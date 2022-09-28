Christmas: Is it too early for Christmas in the shops?

Some of the Christmas treats for sale in one supermarket

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... well it is if you're in the seasonal aisle of your local supermarket.

Yes, mince pies, chocolate reindeer and Christmas puddings have snuck into the shops already.

Supermarkets like Sainsbury's, the Co-op and Tesco's have all stocked their shelves with Christmas items.

But what do you think, is it too soon for mince pies? Or is it never to early for festive treats?

Mince pies sit next to Halloween sweets in one shop!

Christmas Day is on 25 December, but before that there's Halloween and Bonfire night - still to come!

On their website when you search Christmas, one supermarket says 'It's never too early...' with over 500 items in the category.

So do you agree is it never too early? Or will you be waiting a couple of months before tucking into festive food?

Do you think Christmas foods and fun should be saved for nearer the festival, to keep Christmas time special? Or should it be Christmas all year round?

