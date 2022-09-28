I'm a Celebrity All Stars: Who is in it? Everything we know so far

ITV

A spin-off version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! with campmates from previous years has been announced!

Presenters Ant and Dec posted about the new show in September, revealing that they were filming a special version of I'm a Celebrity in South Africa.

The stand-alone show will see some of the celeb favourites from previous series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! taking part in trials.

And there are plenty of rumours about who has been in South Africa filming the special.

When is the all stars I'm Celebrity...?

Twitter / @antanddec Ant and Dec made an announcement in September about the spin-off show

Ant and Dec revealed that the all stars version of I'm a Celebrity... will be going out in 2023.

This is after the 2022 series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, which is returning to Australian jungle.

Where will it be?

Getty Images Ant and Dec have confirmed that next year's series of I'm a Celeb will be filmed in South Africa

Whereas the last few series have been in Wales and this year's series will be returning to Australia, the special all stars version is in South Africa.

Back in September Ant and Dec posted a video on Twitter revealing the news.

Dec said: "Hello everybody, we've got news for you. It's probably the worst kept secret in television but we can confirm we are doing a very special series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in South Africa."

"We're here, it's going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time in South Africa," he added.

The presenting duo have since been spotted back in the UK which suggests filming may have finished.

Who is taking part?

ITV Could 2017 winner Georgia Toffolo be back for the spin-off?

Although ITV haven't revealed the line-up for the all stars I'm a Celebrity, there has been a lot of speculation about who is taking part.

Diversity's Jordan Banjo who last took part in 2016, Georgia Toffolo who won the series in 2017 and boxer Amir Khan who was also in the jungle in 2017 are just some of the stars rumoured to have gone to South Africa for the special.

Watch this space to find out just who is in the all stars special and everything else you need to know about I'm a Celeb!

