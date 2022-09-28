Hurricane Ian: Cuba left without power as storm approaches Florida

EPA

The island of Cuba has been left completely without power after Hurricane Ian hit the western end of the country.

Around 11 million people have been affected by the blackouts after it brought winds of up to 195km/h (120mph).

Officials say their electrical system has totally collapsed since the category three hurricane hit the island on Tuesday.

More than 2.5 million people living in Florida have been told to leave their homes and stock up on essential supplies, as hurricane Ian is expected to hit the West Coast in the coming days.

Getty Images A satellite image of the storm

Cuba is country in the western West Indies, between the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico south of Florida and The Bahamas, north of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

It's been reported that 100% of the electrical circuits in the country were out of service following the hurricane and with the country's main power plant totally shutdown, there is no way to generate electricity generation anywhere on the island.

What is a hurricane? Hurricanes are tropical storms that form over the North Atlantic Ocean and Northeast Pacific. What are hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons?

Forecasters had warned that some regions of Cuba could see up to 30cm (12in) of rain under Hurricane Ian, with some people describing having to hold the roof of their house down with a rope to keep it from flying away.

There's no sign of the strong winds dying down any time soon.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) says that Ian could be a category four hurricane by the time it strikes Florida's western coast, with wind speeds topping 130mph.

Category 4 storm can cause severe damage to well-constructed homes, including damaging most of the roof and exterior walls.

On Tuesday night the storm was passing over the Florida Keys, a string of islands off the southern tip of the state, and is predicted to hit land on Florida's west coast late on Wednesday.

Florida and its neighbouring state, Georgia, have both declared a state of emergency, although Florida's Governor is urging people to"remain calm" and has activated 5,000 military troops to help with relief efforts.

Getty Images Residents are buying supplies as they brace for the storm

Weather forecaster are worried about the risk of tidal surges and serious flooding in the Florida peninsula and Florida Keys as the hurricane approaches.

It's been predicted that the hurricane is likely to lose speed as it nears Florida, which makes the storm's effects become more long lasting and could lead to up to 20in (1.6ft) of rain in some areas.

US President Joe Biden has been working closely with the governor of Florida to make plans.

The White House has made its own emergency declaration, with the President saying he will help co-ordinate disaster relief and assistance for those who need it.