Royal Mail: Christmas post to be affected by fresh strike action

Reuters

Royal Mail workers have voted to go on strike again - this time affecting post in the lead-up to Christmas.

They'll be striking for 19 days from Thursday 13 October, including days when there tends to be a lot of deliveries like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It's the latest in a series of strikes that have been happening across the UK as the cost of living crisis continues.

All workers will strike on the 13, 20, and 25 October, and 28 November. Over the rest of the days, different teams will strike at different times but it will still have a knock-on effect for all deliveries.

Reuters Royal Mail bosses say they'll do everything they can to minimise disruption

Postal workers have already been on strike this year, and had planned to strike again on Friday 9 September - but this action was called off following the Queen's death as a mark of respect.

Why are these strikes taking place?

Workers are asking their bosses for better pay and working conditions.

The union that represents Royal Mail workers says that workers need a pay rise that to help them afford to pay for everyday things - like food and household bills - that are getting more expensive.

Royal Mail bosses said they had invited the Communication Workers Union (CWU) to discussions on 22 September to try and find a solution, but instead they had chosen to strike.

Scott Barbour

A spokesperson for the Royal Mail said more strike action like this could be really bad for the company and mean that people may lose their jobs if it keeps losing money.

It has said that as there are lots of other companies that offer postal services, which the Royal Mail needs to compete against, this has put some pressure on some of its services.

But they're promising customers that they'll be doing everything they can to get us those Christmas cards and presents to us as quickly as they can.