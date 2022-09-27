Eurovision 2023: Liverpool or Glasgow will host singing competition

Eurovision / Getty Images / BBC

The list of cities in the running to host the Eurovision Song Contest has been narrowed down to the final two - Glasgow and Liverpool.

This means the singing competition will definitely be held in either one or the other, after it was decided that they were the best choicest of all the cities that had put in bids to host.

They were selected from an original list of seven UK locations, which included Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

The BBC has said that both Glasgow and Liverpool had "the strongest overall offer" of the group, revealing that the winning city will be confirmed "within weeks".

A total of twenty UK cities made a bid to host the international singing contest, after 2022 winners Ukraine were unable to host due to the ongoing war with Russia.

AFP Ukraine won the 2022 competition but the country will not be able to host because of continued fighting with Russia

As the UK came second in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, they were given the opportunity to host on behalf of Ukraine.

This will be the first time the UK has hosted the competition since 1998!

While the UK will be the location of the contest, the BBC is keen to emphasise that winners Ukraine will be a key part of the celebrations.

BBC director general Tim Davie said the event would be "a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity".

Getty Images Next year's contest will be hosted in Glasgow (left) or Liverpool (right)

The Eurovision Song Contest has been held every year since 1956.

Last year it attracted 161 million viewers - that's more than two and a half times the entire population of the UK!

The host city will need a venue that can hold up to 10,000 spectators - that's a lot of people!

