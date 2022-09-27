King Charles III's new royal symbol is revealed!

Buckingham Palace

You might be seeing this symbol popping up on post boxes over the next few months and years... King Charles' new royal cypher.

A cypher means a secret way of writing or a code. The royal cypher tends to have the initial of the King or Queen's name and title on it, sometimes interwoven together and with a crown at the top.

In Commonwealth realms, the title is shortened as 'R' for 'Rex' or 'Regina'. These are Latin for King and Queen.

So in this new picture, it combines King Charles' initial 'C', and R for Rex, plus the III because he is known as King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace and Reuters King Charles III new royal cypher (left) and the late Queen Elizabeth II's royal cypher (right)

The new symbol or monogram was personally chosen by the King from a range of designs produced by the College of Arms.

It visually tells everyone that we have a new reigning King, replacing the E II R of Queen Elizabeth II.

But it won't necessarily happen that quickly.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said of replacing the late Queen's cypher with the Charles' monogram: "Where changes can be made easily, such as digital branding, they can be made immediately.

"Physical items such as signage or stationery will be replaced gradually over time as the need arises."