Harry Styles breaks huge Billboard Chart record

ANGELA WEISS Harry Styles has smashed a music record in the USA

Harry Styles has broken a record with how long his song "As It Was" has been top of the charts!

The single has been at number one for a whopping 15 weeks, which is the longest any solo artist has ever stayed at the top of the Billboard Chart.

This means his song has had the most plays across radio, streaming sites like Spotify, and sales.

Kevin Mazur Harry Styles' concerts have become popular for their fun outfits

What is the Billboard Chart?

The Billboard Chart measures how much a song is currently being played in the USA, and ranks it compared the other popular songs at the moment.

It measures how many times it's been played on the radio, on smart speakers, on streaming services, and how many times it's been bought.

Narisara Nami Every time you stream a song on Spotify or Apple Music, it counts towards the charts!

What record did Harry Styles break?

As It Was has been the most played song in the USA for at least 15 weeks now, which is the longest any solo artist has been in the top spot.

It's also the longest any artist from the UK has been at number one.

Harry Styles beat Mark Ronson and Sir Elton John - who held the joint record for a UK artist holding the top of the charts.

Kevin Mazur Harry Styles new album also hit the top of the UK album chart

Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk and Sir Elton John's Candle In The Wind both spent 14 weeks at number one.

The longest a song has ever been at the top of the Billboard Chart is 19 weeks - that was Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Old Town Road'.

Harry Styles has also just spent 15 days in a row playing at Madison Square Gardens in New York - every show was sold out!

Kevin Mazur Every night of the pop-singer's run at Madison Square Gardens sold out

He became the third person ever to have a banner raised with his name on in the building.

The only other two artists to have banners there were Billy Joel and Phish.