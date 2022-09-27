In the first mission of its kind, US space agency Nasa has successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid, to try to force it to go in a different direction.

The test mission happened 11 million km (7 millions miles) away in space, on a target called Dimorphos.

Nasa's aim is to find out if it is possible to change the course of an asteroid or space rock in case it is needed in the future.

The crash will now be studied by scientists and it's hoped it'll teach us how to change the speed and path of future asteroids and planets.

