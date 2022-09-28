Rare TV and movie props up for auction

If you're a Star Wars or superhero fan, then this might be up your street! More than 1,500 rare TV and movie props will be up for auction in November, including Superman's famous suit, Wonder Woman's tiara and Yoda's robes.
More than 1,500 rare TV and movie props will be up for sale at an auction in November. One of the items up for grabs is Christopher Reeve's iconic Superman suit, which they think could sell for a whopping £250,000-300,000!
PA Media
The props are all part of the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction organised by Prop Store. As well as superhero props, there'll also be something for Star Wars fans too! Yoda's Jedi Robes from the 1999 film 'Stars Wars: The Phantom Menace' are also up for auction, and Prop Store think they could sell for around £40,000-60,000.
PA Media
The auction will take place over four days between 3-6 November, in London. Wonder Woman's iconic tiara is also up for grabs, with auctioneers estimating it might sell for around £15,000-20,000.
PA Media
For Star Wars fans who want to really FEEL the dark side, Darth Vader's gloves from the 1977 film 'Star Wars: A New Hope' will be up for sale for around £150,000-250,000.
PA Media
For Harry Potter fans they might need to take out a few galleons to afford these props. A first edition hardback copy of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' book is expected to sell for around £100,000-150,000, as well as Daniel Radcliffe's 'Hero' wand from the 2001 film 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' for around £20,000-30,000.
PA Media
Robert Patterson's Batarang is from the new 2022 Batman movie is also up for sale in the auction.
Propstore
It's not just DC hero props that will be at the auction, Dr Strange's famous Sling Ring will also be available.
Propstore
For people who who might need a bit of Christmas cheer, the Grinch's sleigh from How the Grinch Stole Christmas is also up for sale!