Giorgia Meloni: Why are people talking about Italy's new prime minister?

Italy will soon be getting a new prime minister - Giorgia Meloni.

That's because Ms Meloni and the political party she is the leader of won 26% of the overall vote in this year's general election.

They are planning to form a coalition government, which means her party will share power with two of the country's other political parties, Lega Nord and Forza Italia.

Some things still need to be agreed but it is very likely that she will take on the role - making her Italy's very first female prime minister.

But the results of the election haven't just been making headlines around the world for this reason, but because of the party Ms Meloni represents.

What is a party? A political party is a group that holds a particular view or stance on issues the country is facing. Most often their goal is to gain power so as they can put in place policies or rules that will help them to achieve their goals. People often join because they share similar views, and because they party can help them to run for election and become a politician. If a party wins then often their leader can become the prime minister. Italy like many other countries have many parties.

Ms Meloni's party is called called Brothers of Italy, or Fratelli d'Italia in Italian.

Although they have been growing in popularity among some sections of Italian society, others are concerned that some of the views they hold are extreme.

This had led some people to call the party 'fascist' or 'far-right'. Keep reading to find out more about what these words mean.

Ms Meloni has denied these accusations, and says her party is similar to the Conservative Party in the UK or the Republican Party in the United States.

Speaking after the vote, Ms Meloni said her Brothers of Italy party would "govern for everyone" and would not betray people's trust.

The decision on who becomes Italy's next prime minister will be made by the country's president, Sergio Mattarella in October.

Who are the Brothers of Italy?

Getty Images Giorgia Meloni has denied Brothers of Italy is a Fascist party

The Brothers of Italy were first formed in 2012 and have recently seen a growth in popularity.

In this election they won more than a quarter of the vote, up from just 4 per cent in 2018, but some people say the result was also influenced by the fact many people didn't vote for anyone.

They known for their policies which they say put Italy first, but that others think discriminate against some disadvantaged groups.

During the election campaign Ms Meloni and her party promised to give more help to families and cut taxes for businesses.

They have also said that they don't support certain rights for people who identify as LGBT, including gay marriage.

The party also has strong views on illegal immigration, having campaigned to stop migrant rescue boats from landing in Italy.

Earlier this year, Ms Meloni said in a speech in Spain: "Yes to the natural family, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology... no to Islamist violence, yes to secure borders, no to mass migration... no to big international finance... no to the bureaucrats of Brussels!"

Italy has a long and ongoing issue with illegal immigration, and this is an issue that matters a lot to voters in the country.

Some people feel that the Brothers of Italy are more than just anti-immigration, some say their policies are actually racist or Islamophobic.

Others think that the party is tackling an important issue that other parties have ignored.

The Brothers of Italy is often described as a 'far-right' party.

What does far-right mean?

Getty Images Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party are an example of a 'far-right' political group

When a person or party is described as far-right, it can often mean they are associated with more extreme views on things like race and immigration.

Often these people favour the idea of having a strong government which is seen a being in control, but that can sometimes mean it doesn't allow people with different views to have their say.

Far-right policies may be so extreme they could be described as racist, homophobic and sexist.

Hitler's Nazi party who were in control of Germany in the run up to and during WWII are considered to be a far-right party.

And another far-right leader and one of the people who supported the Nazi party during the war was the then prime minister of Italy - a man called Benito Mussolini.

Getty Images Mussolini was a far-right dictator in Italy

Mussolini was prime minister of Italy from 1922 to 1943.

Mussolini grew up in a poor family, but worked hard at school and eventually became a journalist and teacher.

Many were impressed by his speaking abilities and his intelligence.

He rose to power following the end of the First World War, at a time when Italy was poor and struggling but many people were concerned about his extreme views.

Mussolini believed he could make Italy a strong country, and he gathered together lots of people who were unhappy with the way thing were being run.

Once he had enough supporters, he threatened to overthrow Italy's government.

The then king of Italy, King Victor Emmanuel III, wanted to prevent a conflict breaking out in the country, and so asked Mussolini to form a new government.

This then made Mussolini Italy's prime minister.

Mussolini's government controlled lots of aspects of people's lives, and would punish anyone who criticised their leadership.

He invaded Ethiopia in 1935, and was determined to make Italy a large empire, in control of many other countries.

By 1936 Mussolini had formed a strong friendship with Germany's Adolf Hitler, and when the Second World War began, Italy gave its support to Germany.

Together with Japan, the three countries became known as the Axis Powers.

Italy struggled with its small army and limited resources, and by 1943 people in Italy were so unhappy with Mussolini as their leader, that he was forced to step down.

He was executed in April 1945, just as the war in Europe entered its final months.

While Benito Mussolini will not be remembered as a good person or politician, he will go down in history as the first leader of a political movement called fascism.

What is fascism? Fascism political movement that is connected to far-right beliefs. A fascist government usually has a dictator as a leader, and a strong military or police force. Fascist governments may often blame minority groups for larger issues in society, and limit free speech. What is a dictator?A leader who has total or near-total control over the lives of the people they govern, and may often force people to do things they don't want to do.

Are there links between Mussolini and Brothers of Italy?

Commentators are saying that the newly elected Brothers of Italy will be the most far-right government Italy has seen since the end of the Second World War and the fall of Benito Mussolini.

Brothers of Italy was created by Giorgia Meloni in 2012 but it has roots in the Italian Social Movement - a fascist party which formed in 1946.

Brothers of Italy also uses a logo associated with far-right parties: the tricolour flame.

Giorgia Meloni still uses an old slogan that has been used by many fascist groups, including Benito Mussolini - "God, fatherland and family".

Controversially, Ms Meloni has praised Mussolini in the past. In an interview with a French TV station in 1996 she said he was "a good politician, the best in the last 50 years".

Although the Brothers of Italy grew out of the country's post-fascist movement, Meloni has tried to distance herself from this.

Earlier this year she said the Italian right had "handed fascism over to history for decades now", and denies that she or her party has any connection to it.

Meloni has worked hard to change the image of her party, and wants people to see it patriotic, looking out for the needs of Italy and preserving what she sees a traditional values.