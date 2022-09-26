13-year-old raises £10,000 sleeping in tent for 542 nights

Family photo Ashley said he had a "massive compassion" for dogs

A 13-year-old boy has raised more than £10,000 for rescue dogs by sleeping in a tent in his garden for 542 nights... that's nearly a year and a half!

Ashley from Hertfordshire, said he "couldn't imagine" sleeping back in his bed now.

"I've just adapted to this so much," he said. "I love everything about it."

The teenager is trying to raise £30,000 in total for a charity that look after rescue dogs in Romania.

Family photo Ashley with Lucia, a dog his family rescued from Cyprus

To begin with, Ashley slept outside for one night and "found that it was really fun" so he decided to continue, he said.

After a month, he decided to raise money for charity after being inspired by Max who raised £700,000 by sleeping in a tent for two years.

During his first week outside, he said he slept out in conditions of -7°C! But he snuggled up to his pet dog Bertie to keep warm.

"I'm enjoying it so much but there are some nights when I get splashed by rain and I have Bertie the dog wriggling, but I'm going to try to raise my goal of £30,000 to build a shelter for dogs" Ashley said.

Family photo Ashley keeping warm with his dog Lucia

Ashley said he decided to raise money for the charity, Paws2Rescue, as his family had always fostered and rescued dogs.

"For the past seven years we've been fostering dogs and I've grown a massive compassion for them - I love dogs so much.

What does fostering mean? When someone fosters someone or something like a child or a pet, this means to take care of them usually for a limited amount of time, without being a legal owner.

"We have an 18-year-old Jack Russell, a Springer Spaniel called Bertie, and Lucia, a Segugio Italiano that we rescued from Cyprus while on holiday."

Ashley has been supported and joined by his family during his camping adventure, who make sure he is safe and warm while he sleeps outside at night.

Ashley's fundraising has also inspired his friends, with one deciding to sleep outside for a month after attending Ashley's birthday party.