Hydrofoil: Electric ferry will run between Belfast and Bangor

PA Media An artist's impression of what the electric ferry would look like

Designs for an electric ferry, which seems to fly above water, have been released.

The boat uses hydrofoil technology to lift the craft out of the water, which means it can travel above the waves.

A ferry service using the vessels is due to run between Belfast and Bangor in Northern Ireland in 2024.

Special hydrofoil blades are attached to the bottom of the boat, these drive the boat up and out of the water as it picks up speed.

Raising the boat above the water reduces drag so it can go faster.

Artemis Technologies which designed the ferry say this will reduce fuel costs compared to conventional diesel-powered ferries.

The 24-metre vessels will first be operated by Condor Ferries in a Belfast to Bangor pilot scheme, carrying up to 150 passengers along an inlet of sea between the two cities in just 25 minutes.

They have a top speed of 38 knots (which is around 43 miles per hour) and a range of 115 nautical miles.

The vessels will also feature a new high-speed collision avoidance system developed in conjunction with tech experts from Queen's University Belfast.

PA Media Artemis Technologies hydrofoiling workboat "Pioneer" out on Belfast Lough

Earlier this year, Artemis Technologies launched a hydrofoil workboat and hydrofoil technology is also used in racing yachts.

The UK is aiming to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to 'net zero' by 2050, plans to achieve this include phasing out the sale of petrol and diesel cars and finding alternative ways to travel.

Dr Iain Percy OBE, CEO and Founder of Artemis Technologies said:

"The EF-24 Passenger can provide an immediate green transport solution that competes economically with road and rail in places like San Francisco, New York, Venice, Istanbul, Dubai and Singapore - anywhere around the globe that is seeking sustainable transport alternatives that balance the requirement for people to continue to move around with the need to reduce carbon emissions."