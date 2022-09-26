Nasa: US space agency test to crash spacecraft into asteroid

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Nasa to crash spacecraft into asteroid, Jenny finds out more

US space agency Nasa is planning to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid, to see if they can force it to go in a different direction.

The test mission is happening 11 million km (7 millions miles) away in space, on a target called Dimorphos.

The asteroid isn't on a path to hit Earth and this test won't accidentally make it head this direction either.

Nasa's aim is to find out if it is possible to change the course of an asteroid or space rock in case it is needed in the future.

What is an asteroid? An asteroid is a small rocky object that orbits the Sun

These become meteors when they burn up in the Earth's atmosphere

They come in lots of different sizes. Vesta is one of the biggest at 530km (330 miles) in diameter - that's bigger than the distance from London to Paris!

Tom Statler from the Nasa Dart Mission said: "It is just a test, it is a test on an asteroid that is not a danger to Earth. There is nothing we can do to it to make it a danger to Earth.

"We're doing it now when we don't have to in order to develop the capability to deflect an asteroid if we ever should need to in the future."

Nasa/PA Wire While the asteroid is no threat to Earth, the aim of the mission is to show that the rocks can be knocked away by deliberately smashing into them!

What is the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) mission?

Nasa's Dart mission wants to see how difficult it would be to stop a big space rock from hitting Earth.

It'll happen in the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time (27 September) far, far away from the Earth - so there's no need to worry!

Lots of people will be keeping an eye on the impact and what happens afterwards through huge telescopes, including the James Webb Space Telescope.

Scientists think that the impact should change the speed of the rock which will then help to change the path it's travelling on.

Getty Images The huge James Webb Space Telescope will help to keep an eye on the mission

This is just a theory for now, which is why it's being put into action - to see whether the theory works!

They're hoping the high-speed collision (around 20,000km/h) into the 150m-wide Dimorphos will change its orbit around a much larger asteroid, called Didymos, by just a few minutes every day.

In four years time, there will be a follow-up mission to Dart organised by the European Space Agency (Esa). This mission is known as Hera.