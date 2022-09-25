Record-breaking crowds turn out for Arsenal v Tottenham

Action Images/Reuters Arsenal had lots to celebrate after beating Tottenham 4-0!

After a huge summer for women's football, it looks like the popularity for the sport continues to grow.

The Women's Euros was the most attended ever and England's victory over Germany in the final was watched by 87,192 spectators - a record for a men's or women's European Championship final!

Now, more records have been broken as 47,376 people turned up at the Emirates Stadium for the north London derby on Saturday where Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-0.

Getty Images There were just over 9,000 more fans in attendance at yesterday's game than the previous record which was set in 2019

The previous record of 38,262 was set in the same fixture back in 2019, when Tottenham hosted Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal's women's team usually play at Meadow Park which has a capacity of just 4,500 and it was sold out for their first match of the season against Brighton.

They're not the only team to have used their club's main stadium this weekend.

On Sunday, Liverpool host Everton at Anfield, Brighton will play Reading at the Amex and Leicester play Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal's Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament at Euro 2022 this summer, said the Emirates Stadium crowd "brought so much energy" but added she hopes "this is still just the beginning."

Action Images/Reuters Beth Mead, who plays for Arsenal and scored the first goal of the match, says she hopes it's 'still just the beginning' for women's football

Kim Little, Arsenal's captain echoed Mead's thoughts, saying:

"I've never experienced that before, the fans were incredible.

"Thank you to the fans for coming. We put on a show - I hope they enjoyed it. You are so aware of the noise."

