Landscapes glowing with hundreds of bright lights
Some of the UK's most extraordinary landscapes are being lit up and made into artwork for a special project taking place around the country this year.
It's called Green Space Dark Skies and is being run by National Parks UK.
The aim is not only celebrating the countryside and encouraging people to do more to protect it, but also to inspire people to get creative.
Watch to find out more, including a special light show in Snowdon taking place by the mountainside.