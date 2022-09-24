The Voice: Blind auditions are back - will you be watching?

ITV

The Voice is back on our screens with this year's blind auditions already taking place.

This year there's a new set of contestants all hoping to make it in the music industry.

But who will be able to persuade the famous pop star judges - Anne Marie, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, or will.i.am - to turn their red chairs?

Last year's winner was Craig Eddie, becoming the 10th winner in the series.

It's still far too early in the season to know who the front runners are for this season, but if you watched last week you might have seen a familiar face from CBBC's Tracey Beaker series.

Alicia Hooper who played Amber Hearst in series two of the iconic children's TV show impressed the audience with her version of All I Know So Far by P!nk.

But unfortunately none of The Voice coaches turned for her, which meant she had to leave without a place in the next round.

Following the decision will.i.am asked the audience: 'Did we make a big mistake or a little mistake?', to which those watching replied: 'A big mistake!'

CBBC Alicia Hooper played Amber Hearst in series two of Tracey Beaker

This series will see a brand new format known as 'The Callbacks'.

The new format will see contestants who've made it through the Blind Auditions sing the same song again with the hopes of standing out and making it through to the semi-final!

The Voice is on ITV Saturday night at 8pm, with the four judges continuing in their quest to find the next singing superstar as the blind auditions continue.

Have you been watching? Have any of the contestants stood out for you so far? Let us know in the comments.