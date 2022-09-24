Mini-budget: What's been announced?

Every year the government announces something called a budget, setting out its plans for the country's money - but this time a 'mini' budget's been released.

In it the government has set out plans to cut tax - that's money that is taken from the amount adult's earn when they work, as well as from other sources too.

Taxes help the government pay for things like schools and the health service, but it hopes that by cutting taxes people will have more money to spend which they say is good for the economy.

Usually the more adults earn the more they pay in tax, and critics of the plans say that means wealthy people will benefit the most from the changes.