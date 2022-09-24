play
Watch Newsround

Mini-budget: What's been announced?

Every year the government announces something called a budget, setting out its plans for the country's money - but this time a 'mini' budget's been released.

In it the government has set out plans to cut tax - that's money that is taken from the amount adult's earn when they work, as well as from other sources too.

Taxes help the government pay for things like schools and the health service, but it hopes that by cutting taxes people will have more money to spend which they say is good for the economy.

Usually the more adults earn the more they pay in tax, and critics of the plans say that means wealthy people will benefit the most from the changes.

Watch more videos

Mini-budget: What's been announced?
Video

Mini-budget: What's been announced?

Our Queen: A Newsround Special
Video

Our Queen: A Newsround Special

How 9-year-old Rosie inspired an Olympian
Video

How 9-year-old Rosie inspired an Olympian

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Do astronauts get taught how to speak to aliens?
Video

Do astronauts get taught how to speak to aliens?

The Big Question: Why do trees live such a long time?
Video

The Big Question: Why do trees live such a long time?

Watch Newsround - fully signed version
Video

Watch Newsround - fully signed version

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Top Stories

Strictly come dancing participants, in their outfits.

Strictly Come Dancing: Who is dancing with who?

comments
Roger Federer waving to the crowd
image

In photos: Roger Federer's final professional tennis match

The Voice judges.

The Voice blind auditions are back - will you be watching?

comments
Newsround Home