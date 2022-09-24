play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 12:36
image

Roger Federer: Former world number one has played his final match

There were tears and cheers at the O2 in London last night as Roger Federer took to the court to play his final match in his professional tennis career.
After winning 20 grand-slam titles, Roger Federer took to the court for one last time at the Laver Cup last night at the O2 in London.
Roger Federer and Rafael NadalANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal joined forces to play doubles against American pair Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the annual team event between Europe and the rest of the world.
Roger Federer and Rafael NadalAction Images/Reuters
It was a close match! The pair had a match point at 9-8 in the decider but they eventually lost 11-9 as Team World levelled at 2-2 at the end of play on the opening day.
Roger FedererAction Images/Reuters
There were hugs all round as the defeat brought the former world number one's 25-year professional career to a close.
Roger Federer hugging another playerAction Images/Reuters
He played 1,750 competitive matches - both singles and doubles - over his 25-year professional career! He was met with cheers and lots of praise as his final match came to an end.
Roger Federer being lifted by other tennis playersAction Images/Reuters
Both he and Rafael Nadal had tears in their eyes as the crowds chanted Federer's name. The pair have been rivals for year, but often teamed up as a doubles pair, affectionately named 'Fedal'.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with tears in their eyesANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
In his final speech, he said: "It's been a wonderful day. I'm happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I'm happy I made it through. It's been the perfect journey. I'd do it all again."
Roger Federer being interviewed at the end of the matchANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Federer has wowed thousands of fans across his career, often being called one of the best players in tennis history. He's battled a knee injury for the past two years and has needed three operations to try and fix it. It's part of the reason he decided to retire.
Roger Federer waving to the crowdANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
What a wonderful way to end a wonderful career!
Roger FedererAction Images/Reuters

More like this

roger-federer-waving.

Tennis: Roger Federer is retiring from tennis

alfie-hewett.

US Open: Alfie Hewett wins men's wheelchair tennis

Serena won the US Open in 1999, which was her first Grand Slam singles win. This meant she became only the second African-American woman to win a Grand Slam singles tournament. The Williams sisters also won the doubles title that year.
image

Serena Williams: We look back at her ace career

Top Stories

Strictly come dancing participants, in their outfits.

Strictly Come Dancing: Who is dancing with who?

comments
29
The Voice judges.

The Voice blind auditions are back - will you be watching?

comments
3
Kwasi Kwarteng

Mini-budget: Chancellor cuts tax but what does that mean?

comments
9
Newsround Home