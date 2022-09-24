Roger Federer: Former world number one has played his final match
There were tears and cheers at the O2 in London last night as Roger Federer took to the court to play his final match in his professional tennis career.
After winning 20 grand-slam titles, Roger Federer took to the court for one last time at the Laver Cup last night at the O2 in London.
ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal joined forces to play doubles against American pair Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the annual team event between Europe and the rest of the world.
Action Images/Reuters
It was a close match! The pair had a match point at 9-8 in the decider but they eventually lost 11-9 as Team World levelled at 2-2 at the end of play on the opening day.
Action Images/Reuters
There were hugs all round as the defeat brought the former world number one's 25-year professional career to a close.
Action Images/Reuters
He played 1,750 competitive matches - both singles and doubles - over his 25-year professional career! He was met with cheers and lots of praise as his final match came to an end.
Action Images/Reuters
Both he and Rafael Nadal had tears in their eyes as the crowds chanted Federer's name. The pair have been rivals for year, but often teamed up as a doubles pair, affectionately named 'Fedal'.
ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
In his final speech, he said: "It's been a wonderful day. I'm happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I'm happy I made it through. It's been the perfect journey. I'd do it all again."
ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Federer has wowed thousands of fans across his career, often being called one of the best players in tennis history. He's battled a knee injury for the past two years and has needed three operations to try and fix it. It's part of the reason he decided to retire.