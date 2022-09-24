Record breaker: Ross Edgley completes longest non-stop swim in Loch Ness

PA Media Ross Edgley has broken a second swimming record!

After swimming for more than two days and nights, adventurer Ross Edgley has broken the record for the longest ever open-water swim in Loch Ness.

He spent 52 hours and 39 minutes in the freezing water in the Scottish Highlands without touching land or a boat.

By the end he had swum a total distance of around 79km - 49 miles!

The weather didn't make it easy either. He battled winds of up to 20 knots (around 23 miles per hour), rain and temperatures of just 5 degrees Celsius.

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images He attempted the record here at Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands

Ross, who's 36, originally wanted to try and break the record for the longest ever open swim in tideless water - that's water that rises and falls during the daybut didn't quite swim far enough to beat the current record, which still stands at 67 hours and 16 mins!

The British Long Distance Swimming Association is currently verifying his swim, but once it's been approved, he'll have another record under his belt.

It'll join his other record for being the first person to swim 1,780 miles (2864km) around Great Britain.

He said this challenge was even harder though saying, "it was one of the biggest challenges of my career physically and mentally."

PA Media He swam for 52 hours and 39 minutes, covering a distance of around 79km!

He wanted to undertake this mammoth challenge to help ocean conservation, and help raise awareness of the work needed to be done to protect our oceans.

It was the reasons behind the swim that kept him going.

He said, "the important purpose behind it really motivated me to push myself as far as I did and I'm so proud to have inspired people to make a difference."