Third Paddington film to begin filming next year

Studio canal

Fans of the Paddington films will have to wait a little longer for the third movie in the series.

Titled "Paddington In Peru," the film is set to begin filming in London and Peru from 2023.

The Paddington movies have been adapted from the original books written by Michael Bond.

The famous bear's first adventure came in the 1958 children's book A Bear Called Paddington where he arrives in London from "darkest Peru" - with his old hat suitcase, duffel coat and of course a love of marmalade and is adopted by the Brown family.

BBC Studios

Asked what to expect from the third Paddington movie, Hugh Bonneville, who plays Henry Brown, said: "Well, I haven't seen a finished script yet… but I think the clue is in the title. Paddington in Peru, so that's all I know."

Paddington was last seen on screens in a video with Queen Elizabeth II released during her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne earlier this year.

The fictional bear became a symbol for many paying tribute to the Queen following her death on September 8, with many leaving stuffed Paddington toys and marmalade sandwiches outside royal palaces and parks across the UK.