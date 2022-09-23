Talking animals: Pet pig is the latest to find his voice!

PM Images While animals will never be able to talk like we can, some humans have found some cool ways to communicate with their pets using buttons!

Do you ever wish your pet could talk?

Well some animals on the internet are doing just that - with the help of their owners alot of training and some special buttons of course.

Furry friends around the world are wracking up millions of views on apps like TikTok as their humans document journey to find their voice.

Mina Alali @merlinthepig Merlin the pig has been dubbed "the world's smartest pig" after his owner, Mina, started posting his videos on TikTok

The latest pet to find fame is Merlin, the 8-month-old mini Vietnamese potbelly pig.

Fans are calling him "the world's smartest pig" after his owner, Mina Alali, started posting videos of him using buttons with pre-recorded phrases on TikTok.

Each button has a different word or phrase to let his owner know exactly what he wants, and he's learnt to press them to let Mina know when he wants a walk or food, among other things.

He's not the first to have learnt this amazing skill though - dogs, cats, horses, monkeys and parrots have all been seen doing the same.

Bunny the Talking Dog Bunny the Talking Dog has over 8 million followers on TikTok after her owner started posting videos of her using her communication buttons

Bunny the Talking Dog is also a hit on TikTok, with over 8 million followers.

Over the years, the Sheepadoodle - a Sheepdog crossed with a Poodle - has learnt to not only understand her owner's questions, but also ask questions herself!

With over 50 buttons now to choose from, Bunny can nearly put together full sentences - although it sometimes takes her owners a few minutes to fully understand what she's trying to say.

How do you teach your pet to talk?

Okay, while this isn't strictly talking like humans do, it's still pretty cool and a fun way to communicate with your pal.

You will need some buttons which allow you to record yourself speaking into them to be able to teach your pet to press them - so make sure it's something your parents are on board with too!

Getty Images Sometimes we know just what our pet needs without them needing to tell us!

It does take a lot of time and patience though, and not every animal will be able to learn to do it, but here are the basics:

Start with the phrases or commands you use most often with your pet. For example, treat, walk or play could be good ones to start with.

Use those words and say them clearly a few times before you start using buttons. For example, "do you want some FOOD? Let's get you some FOOD. Are we going to eat some FOOD? Yes, FOOD!"

Try not to let too much time pass between you saying the word and doing the action.

The communication buttons need to be put in a place that's out of the way but also easy for your pet to access.

Teach your pet to paw and then press the button. You might have to start by rewarding them just investigating the button while they get comfortable.

Once your pet has the hang of one button, you can start introducing more and more!

You don't need buttons to know your pet loves you though, they can show you that all on their own.