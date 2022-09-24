Strictly Come Dancing: Who will the celebs be dancing with?

The participants in this series of Strictly Come Dancing have been paired up with the professionals!

Strictly Come Dancing kicked off on Friday with a brand new launch show - and we now know who the celebrities are going to be paired up with for this series.

Big names heading to the dance floor include former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton, and Paralympic gold-medallist Ellie Simmonds!

It's the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing so far - the show started back in 2004!

Lets take a look at this year's pairings:

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Ray Burmiston/BBC Ellie Simmonds - who has won 5 gold paralympic medals in swimming - has been paired up with Nikita Kuzmin, who said he wants her to have the "best time of her life"!

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

BBC/PA Kiss FM radio DJ Tyler West and his dancing partner Dianne Buswell have already come up with a team name - team TyeDie.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

BBC/PA TV presenter Kym Marsh says she's "delighted" to be paired with pro Graziano Di Prima.

Will Mellor and Nancy Zu

BBC/PA Actor Will Mellor said that he thinks his pairing with Nancy Zu is a "perfect match".

Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez

BBC/PA Former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton said she hopes dancing pro Gorka Marquez gets on well with her dogs!

James Bye and Amy Dowden

BBC/PA Actor James Bye said he feels like he's "already won" after being paired with Amy Dowden.

Fleur East and Vito Coppolo

BBC/PA Radio presenter Fleur East says she's going to keep doing her show during strictly - and is setting 6 alarms for the morning so she gets up in time!

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

BBC/PA Wildlife expert Hamza Yassin is desperate to get a 10 from the judges - and hopes Jowita will help them score well!

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

BBC/PA Singer Matt Goss says he can't wait to get covered in glitter and sequins for this series.

Ellie Taylor and Johanes Radebe

BBC/PA Comedian Ellie told her dance partner Johannes that it was him she was desperate to be paired up with!

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

BBC/PA You might know Molly Rainford from CBBC! She can't wait to get dancing with partner Carlos Gu.

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

BBC/PA Richie Anderson hosts a show on BBC Radio 2 - and thinks him and Giovanni have "amazing energy" on the dancefloor.

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

BBC/PA Jayde Adams - who is a comedian - says she is a strictly super-fan!

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

BBC/PA Former England player Tony Adams is swapping the football boots for dancing shoes - and can't wait to team up with Katya Jones.

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington