Ed Sheeran x Pokémon: The collaboration we never knew we needed!

Reuters/The Pokémon Company It's not the first time Ed Sheeran has teamed up with The Pokémon Company

Self-confessed Pokémon super fan Ed Sheeran has announced a brand new collaboration with the makers of the popular video game series!

Like many of you, his obsession with the Japanese franchise started in Primary school, and he's never grown out of it, even 20 years later.

His new single, Celestial, will be out on 29 September, and the music video has been animated by the Pokémon team.

He posted the exciting news on social media, with a sneak peak of the song posted by the singer himself on TikTok.

Getty Images Ed Sheeran started collecting Pokémon cards in Primary school - we're not sure if his collection is this big though!

When Ed Sheeran was just 7 years old, he started collecting Pokémon cards.

In a post on social media, he said he used to watch the TV show too, and played the game on a handheld console called a Game Boy with his brother.

He said:

"I got a game boy colour with Pokémon yellow for my 8th birthday, obsessed was an understatement.

"Flash forward to me at 31 I still have the same game boy colour. I really really love it.

"It gave me a proper escape as a kid into a fantasy world that seemed to go on and on, and in adult life it's nostalgia that makes me feel like a kid again."

It's not the first time Ed has worked with The Pokémon Company.

Back in November 2021, he did a performance which was only available through the Pokémon Go app.

We're not sure what this new song will feature, but fans are already speculating we could see our favourite Pokémon in the animated music video!

Are you excited for this collaboration and who else would you like to see team up? Let us know in the comments below!