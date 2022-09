Rosie Jones has Cerebral Palsy (CP), a condition which affects the brain in different ways.

But Rosie has never let that hold her back from achieving big things!

Unhappy with the lack of representation of people with CP in children's books, Rosie wrote her own!

We sent Press Packer, Elody, who also has CP, to meet Rosie and find more out about her books featuring the Edie Eckhart.