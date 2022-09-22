Ant and Dec reveal surprise I'm a Celeb location

Getty Images

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec have announced a surprise new location for next year's series, and you'll never guess where it is!

The programme, which marks 20 years on our screens this year, is typically set in Australia - aka, Down Under!

But the reality TV show was forced to change location during the coronavirus pandemic, moving from the humidity of the Australian jungle to a creepy castle in Wales.

While I'm a Celeb is returning to its more familiar home of Australia for this year's series, it seems that the show's producers have been inspired to try a different location for next year's series!

And Ant and Dec have finally announced where it will be set.

Read on to find out where it will be!

Twitter / @antanddec Ant and Dec have announced a brand new location for I'm a Celeb

In a short clip posted to their social media, the pair beam at the camera, standing in a mystery location.

"We've got news for you," Dec says, before admitting that this announcement is "probably the worst kept secret in television".

Together, they reveal that the 2023 series of I'm a Celeb will take place in South Africa!

Not only that, but the series will also see the return of celebrity contestants who have taken part in past series of I'm a Celeb!

Getty Images Ant and Dec have confirmed that next year's series of I'm a Celeb will be filmed in South Africa

In the clip, Ant and Dec reveal that they are currently in South Africa, but don't share what they are up to.

But they confirm that this year's series will still be taking place in Australia, before signing off.

