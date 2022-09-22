Babies pull funny faces when pregnant mums eat kale, study shows

Getty Images

If you hate the taste of leafy veggies, you're not alone!

Scientists from the University of Durham and Aston University have discovered that even unborn babies appear to be grossed out by the taste of green vegetable kale.

A study of 100 pregnant women and their unborn babies showed that exposure to food can cause different facial responses, even in the womb!

Researchers believe that this means babies are responding directly to what their mums are tasting.

And judging by their facial expressions, it appears that babies don't always love their vegetables...

Fetal and Neonatal Research Lab/Durham University These two pictures show how babies can react to the taste of different food. The first image on the left shows a baby before it tastes carrot, and the second image shows a baby after it has tasted carrot. Scientists believe that the baby is having a positive reaction to carrot in the second image, calling it a 'laughter-face' response.

The study was carried out at the University of Durham, led by researcher Beyza Ustun.

Mums were given a capsule of kale or a capsule of carrot, with the babies' faces studied both before and after mums ate their capsules.

When exposed to carrot, babies were more likely to show a 'laughter-face' response - like in the image above.

But when mums were given kale, babies were more likely to show a 'cry-face' response - like in the image below.

Beyza said: "It was really amazing to see unborn babies' reaction to kale or carrot flavours during the scans and share those moments with their parents."

Fetal and Neonatal Research Lab/Durham University These two images show a baby before and after it is exposed to kale, with scientists saying the second image is a 'cry-face' response.

Unborn babies float in a watery liquid called amniotic fluid. This fills the space around them in the womb.

It's thought that babies are able to taste the different flavours of the things their mums are eating by swallowing the amniotic fluid they're floating in.

The study also suggested that what mums eat could potentially influence a baby's sense of taste and smell.

Beyza says this research could be important "when thinking about messaging around healthy eating and the potential for avoiding 'food-fussiness'".

She thinks there is evidence to suggest that if mums eat lots of kinds of healthy food while pregnant, then their children are may be more likely to enjoy the taste of healthy food after they are born.

Getty Images Researchers believe that what a mum eats while she's pregnant might influence her child's taste preferences in the future

Research co-author Professor Jackie Blissett, of Aston University, said: "The next step is to examine whether [unborn babies] show less 'negative' responses to these flavours over time, resulting in greater acceptance of those flavours when babies first taste them outside of the womb."

We want to know what you think!

Do you know what your mum liked to eat when she was pregnant with you? And are there any foods that you eat at dinner that make you pull a funny face?

Let us know in the comments!