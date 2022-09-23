play
Last updated at 05:29
image

The Woodland Trust: Check out the weird woodland wildlife

When you've been out for a walk in nature have you ever seen a fungus which oozes "blood" or a beetle that lives in a cocoon made from its own dung? Well you may have strolled past without realising. The Woodland trust has now released a list of some of the weird and wonderful wildlife that can be found in British woods, as a call to action to protect the habitat. A report from the charity found that woodland wildlife is declining and only 7% of woodlands in the country are in a good ecological condition. Take a look at some of the weird wildlife and maybe you'll spot some on your next walk.
Alastair Hotchkiss from the Woodland Trust said: "Now more than ever before, with the climate change and biodiversity crises, do we need to protect and restore the UK's natural environments." This is the wasp banded comb horn, a harmless species of cranefly. They are found in old wooded areas, but it is hard to find in England and even rarer in Wales where it is a priority for conservation action.
Wasp banded comb horn (Ctenophora flaveolata)Paul Williams/Woodland Trust/PA Wire
Have you ever spotted this when out in the woods? The beefsteak fungus is a woodland fungus that looks like a raw piece of meat. It even oozes out a blood-like substance when it's cut....wow.
beefsteak fungus (Fistulina hepatica).Rachel Harris/Woodland Trust/PA
Meet the lesser horsehoe bat, which are found to roost in caves, mines and stately homes. They like to eat small moths, midges and mosquitos which are all found in woods.
Lesser horseshoe bat (Rhinolophus hipposideros)Alastair Hotchkiss/Woodland Trust/PA
Alastair Hotchkiss, from the Woodland trust said: "Every species can tell us a story, everything has a role to play, and we have so much still to learn. We must do our best to make sure we don't lose them." This is knothole yoke-moss which is a globally rare type of moss. It only survives at three sites in Britain; New Forest, Epping and Burnham Beeches.
Knothole yoke-moss (Zygodon forsteri)Steven Heathcote/Woodland Trust/PA Wire
This is a hazel pot beetle, one of the UK's rarest insects. They can only be found in Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire now, but they once were found all across the UK. The beetle creates a cocoon to lay eggs that it makes using its own faeces (that's poo!)
Hazel pot beetle (Cryptocephalus coryli).Trevor Pendleton/Woodland Trust/PA
This lichen looks like a string of little sausages and has anti-cancer properties. Lichen organism are made from fungi and algae and are very sensitive to air pollution. They are mainly are found in cleaner areas such as Dartmoor in Devon or south-west Wales.
String-of-sausages lichen (Usnea articulata)Al Hotchkiss/Woodland Trust/PA Wir

