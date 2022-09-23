The Woodland Trust: Check out the weird woodland wildlife

When you've been out for a walk in nature have you ever seen a fungus which oozes "blood" or a beetle that lives in a cocoon made from its own dung? Well you may have strolled past without realising. The Woodland trust has now released a list of some of the weird and wonderful wildlife that can be found in British woods, as a call to action to protect the habitat. A report from the charity found that woodland wildlife is declining and only 7% of woodlands in the country are in a good ecological condition. Take a look at some of the weird wildlife and maybe you'll spot some on your next walk.