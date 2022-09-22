play
Could modern music help you pick up an instrument?

Can songs by Rag'n'Bone Man, Destiny's Child and Queen help children to enjoy music lessons at school?

A new online platform is being rolled out to schools across the UK to make music lessons a bit more interesting.

It's called Classroom 200 and features hundreds of different types of songs, from chart music to Mozart and other classical pieces.

Developed by the Royal School of Music examination board, the lessons for 5-14-year-olds is free and Newsround went to see if children think it's any good.

