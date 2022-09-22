Comedy Pet Photo Awards: Check out these hilarious snaps!

Another win for Kenichi Morinaga, and a big one at that! This photo was the winner of the Cat Category and the Overall Winner of the entire competition! It's been creatively called Boom Boom, and earned Kenichi the title of Comedy Pet Photographer of the Year. Kenichi, who is from Japan, says he loves travelling around Japan's islands taking pictures of street cats. He told competition organisers that streets cats "really cheer me up", adding: This amazing competition reminded me that such gestures from all animals are recognised as being hilarious,cute,and heart-warming not only in Japan but all over the world.”