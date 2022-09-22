play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 05:18
image

Comedy Pet Photo Awards: Check out these hilarious snaps!

Two-thousand pictures were submitted to the Comedy Pet Photo Awards and the winners have been announced - check out this paw-some gallery!
Two-thousand photos were submitted to The Comedy Pet Photo Awards - but there can only be so many winners! We wanted to bring you a selection of some of the competition's outstanding entries. First up is this gorgeous alpaca, snapped by photographer Stefan. This delightful profile shot won the All Other Animals Category. The competition awards £5,000 to the winning photo, but also raises money for animal charities! This year’s judging panel included wildlife presenter Kate Humble, comedian and TV presenter Mel Geidroyc, TV vet Emma Milne and professional pet photographer Elke Vogelsang. 
an alpaca with long hair looking at the camera while chewing on a stickStefan Brusius
Not to be outdone on the profile picture is this hilarious dog in the snow - don't they look as if they have been caught in the middle of a bad decision? This well-timed picture was taken in the USA by Marko Jovanovic and won the People's Choice Award.
a dog in the snow looking surprisedMarko Jovanovic
This cheeky cat looks as if its trying to make its TikTok debut - but can't figure out which way to hold the phone! Oh dear... thankfully the person who took the picture knows how to hold a camera properly. This was a Highly Commended photo taken by Kenichi Morinaga.
a cat looking confused while holding a phone that is connected to a small tripodKenichi Morinaga
Proving that you can teach an old dog new tricks is this precious pooch who appears to be in the driving seat of a fabulous car! Though do we spy a human holding driver dog just behind? Hmm... we'll let you decide! This picture was taken in Turkey by Mehmet Aslan and was chosen by the competition organises as the winner of the Comedy Pet Team category.
a dog appears to be sitting up looking out the front seat window of a carMehmet Aslan
This unfortunate feline has found themselves caught in a bit of a stick-y situation... as in they're trapped in a hedge surrounded by sticks. This hilarious moment was captured by the cat's owner, 9-year-old Freya, who was the Junior Category Winner.
a cat with its body poking high up through a hedgeFreya Sharpe
This dog doesn't need a car to go at top speeds - winning the Dog Category is rescue dog Nilo snapped by his owner Jose Bayon as he plays with the water spray in his garden. Have you ever seen a more excited dog?
a dog runs through a water sprinkler looking excitedJose Bayon
Another win for Kenichi Morinaga, and a big one at that! This photo was the winner of the Cat Category and the Overall Winner of the entire competition! It's been creatively called Boom Boom, and earned Kenichi the title of Comedy Pet Photographer of the Year. Kenichi, who is from Japan, says he loves travelling around Japan's islands taking pictures of street cats. He told competition organisers that streets cats "really cheer me up", adding: This amazing competition reminded me that such gestures from all animals are recognised as being hilarious,cute,and heart-warming not only in Japan but all over the world.”
the backs of two cats sat together on a fence with their heads hidden as they push up against one anotherKenichi Morinaga

More like this

young-whale.
image

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022: Check out some of this year's pictures!

Narwhal shrimp in deep water in the French Mediterranean.
image

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Check out some of the 2021 entries

seals-swimming-under-water
image

Nature Photographer of the Year 2022: Check out the winning photos

Top Stories

still image shows vladimir putin

Putin calls up 300,000 soldiers to fight in Ukraine

comments
8
minecraft polar bears

Frozen Planet II teams up with Minecraft

comments
This Big Question was send it by Tom, 12, from Otley.
play
1:34

'Will we ever know the dinos' true colours?'

Newsround Home