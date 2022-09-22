World's Best School Prizes: Two UK schools announced as finalists

Getty Images

Reckon you go to the best school in the world?

Well, two schools in the UK have been announced as finalists in T4 Education's World's Best School Prizes!

The awards were launched as way to celebrate schools everywhere for the important role they play in developing the next generation of learners - that's YOU!

So let's take a look at which schools here have been named as finalists!

The awards are given to schools that have done well in five different categories, including Environmental Action, Innovation and Overcoming Adversity.

Getty Images

The London Academy of Excellence has been named a Top 3 finalist in the Supporting Healthy Lives category.

The mental health of their students is at the heart of their wellbeing programme.

Teachers help students understand what mental health is and how to cope with any struggles they're facing.

London Academy of Excellence The London Academy of Excellence is a finalist in the Supporting Healthy Lives category of the awards.

Meanwhile Dunoon Grammar School in Scotland has been named a top three finalist for Community Collaboration.

The school runs special courses to help pupils in the rural area.

It's hoped it'll lead to more young people staying there after they leave school and working in jobs locally.

Dunoon Grammar School Dunoon Grammar School wants people to stay in the community after they leave school

What happens next?

People will now be able to vote on their favourite schools in each of the five categories.

Members of the public will have until 2 October to do so, before the winners are announced on 19 October during World Education Week.

There will be five winners overall, with each school winning $50,000 (around £40,000).

