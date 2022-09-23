Leicester: Independent review to be held after Hindu and Muslim protests

Reuters Home Secretary Suella Braverman has spoken to police leaders about what happened

Police, local councillors and community leaders in Leicester came together last night to announce that an independent review would be taking place in the city.

It's after fighting broke out between groups of mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities, at protests last weekend.

"My intention is to have a review of what led up to the events at the weekend, and also to seek some independent thoughts on how we all - council, police and communities - can learn from this, and what we can do at a local level to ensure it doesn't happen again" the city's mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby said.

The review will look into what happened last weekend, to try and stop things like that from happening again.

What happened in Leicester?

There was a protest in Belgrave Road on Sunday afternoon

Last weekend there were reports of fighting and damage to buildings in Leicester after protests between groups of mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities turned violent.

25 officers and a police dog were injured during the protests.

So far a total of 47 people have been arrested in connection with the disruption over the last few weeks, 20 of which were at the weekend.

Hindu and Muslim leaders in the city came together to ask for calm: "Physical attacks on innocent individuals and unwarranted damage to property are not part of a decent society and, indeed, not part of our faiths. What we have seen is not what we're about."

On Sunday, police closed several side streets in the Humberstone Road area

Fighting and protests between Hindu and Muslim communities is extremely rare in the UK.

City leaders say that Leicester is known for its strong sense of solidarity and peace between Hindus and Muslims.

Hindu and Muslim leaders in Leicester said they were "heartbroken" about the events that took place at the weekend stating: "Our two faiths have lived harmoniously in this wonderful city for over half a century.

"We arrived in this city together. We faced the same challenges together. We fought off racist haters together, and we collectively made this city a beacon of diversity and community cohesion."

Why did the protests happen?

Tension between sections of the Hindu and Muslim communities in the city has been growing over the last few weeks.

It is not clear exactly why the fighting and protests began, but many people agree there are a few things which may have contributed to it.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup cricket tournament is one potential contributor.

Suleman Nagdi from the Leicester-based Federation of Muslim Organisations, told the BBC: "There have been problems in the community since the India and Pakistan cricket match and while that game often sparks gatherings they have not in the past turned this ugly."

However, many people agree that the fighting is not down to cricket.

Social media has played a role, with the police saying that "fake news" was being used to encourage people to join in the violence.

There have been reports of videos being shared online by both Muslim and Hindu groups over the past few weeks.

Some show people in masks banging on people's windows in areas where mostly Hindu people live and pulling down religious decorations, and other videos show people marching down streets where mainly Muslim people live, chanting Hindu nationalist songs.

One video posted online shows a man climbing on to the roof of a Hindu temple, and pulling down a religious flag, another video showed the flag being burned.

Footage showed a flag allegedly being pulled down from a Hindu temple, and set alight

Police have said that sharing of these videos, along with misinformation about them, may have made things worse.

Of those who were arrested at the weekend protest, many had travelled from outside of Leicester, after seeing the videos online.

Leicestershire Police's temporary chief constable, Rob Nixon, told the BBC that social media had played a "huge role" in making the problem worse.

"My plea is that please, if people are seeing information on social media, if they can't validate it, please don't circulate it.

"Because what we know people are doing is they are receiving fake news via social media and then they are forwarding it on, so it's amplifying the problem, and it's raising fear."

Are there outside influences on this violence?

Conflict between parts of the Hindu and Muslim communities is common in India, where there are longstanding tensions.

Some activists have speculated that Hindu nationalist groups from India are also involved in spreading false information. According to the police, groups of people from outside Leicester have been involved in the violence.

Recent years have seen a rise in hate crimes against religious minorities in India.

According to some human-rights groups, the problem has got worse under the rule of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a report released last year, Human Rights Watch warned since the BJP came to power in 2014 it had taken actions which had encouraged discrimination against minority religious groups and had allowed violent actions by Hindu nationalists.

Leicester Media Police said they would come together with local communities during upcoming religious festivals Navratri and Diwali

Leaders from communities in Leicester came together to make the point that traditionally Muslim and Hindu communities in the UK have had strong links, and have lived harmoniously together for a long time.

People in Leicester have told the BBC that even at the height of the problems last weekend, people from both communities were helping each other.

Police have said that people should to continue to prepare for religious festivals Navratri and Diwali as normal, and said that a "visible and strengthened police presence will be there for all communities".