Ross Edgley attempts longest non-stop swim in Loch Ness

Handout Ross has been training for 12 hours a day to prepare

Meet Ross Edgley who is attempting to set the record for the world's longest non-stop swim.

The adventurer set the record as the first person to swim 1,780-miles (2864km) around Great Britain in 2018.

But now he is taking on a new challenge, where he will swim non-stop in Loch Ness, in the Scottish Highlands.

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images He is attempting the record here at Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands

Ross, 36, will swim 100 miles (160km) in the loch, attempting to set the record for the longest distance in water that doesn't have a tide - that's water that rises and falls during the day - and the longest time spent swimming non-stop which is currently at 67 hours and 16 mins!

Ross is doing the big swim for ocean conservation, and help raise awareness of the work needed to be done to protect our oceans. He hopes it will highlight the importance of Scottish kelp seaweed forests.

It's not just about records. There is a much bigger meaning behind this one. Ross Edgley , Adventurer

"I always say your reasons to continue need to be bigger than your reasons to stop - and with this particularly one we've got a pretty big reason to continue.

"So, hopefully by making a bit of a swimming spectacle of myself - breaking this world record - it can raise awareness for that," added Ross.

Cyrill Gutsch, founder & chief executive of Parley for the Oceans, who Ross is raising awareness for said: "Sea forests are the planet's underwater architects... that are crucially important for planetary health."

There has been lots of preparation and training before this swim, which could take him up to 72 hours! Ross has been in the water 12 hours a day training around the Isle of Skye.

He has also consumed around 10,000 calories a day to help his body stay warm when in the cold water - that's about four times the recommended calorie amount for a man.

In 2018 Ross became the first person to swim the whole way around Great Britain.

He swam 1,780 miles, that's the equivalent of swimming the distance from Manchester to London 11 times over.

During the 157 days he was swimming, he did not set foot on dry land and would swim on average twelve hours a day!